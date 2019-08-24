Gramercy Funds Management Has Trimmed Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Position as Stock Value Declined; Gradient Investments Has Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $1.31 Million

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 24,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 163,414 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, down from 188,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Management reported 65,159 shares stake. First Merchants reported 79,521 shares. Keating Invest Counselors owns 111,312 shares. Oakworth Incorporated holds 0.44% or 40,007 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 33,426 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 35,180 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Wafra accumulated 0.05% or 28,120 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 56,112 shares. Smithfield Tru has 0.44% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 76,240 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 60,708 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs stated it has 1.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Osborne Prns Management Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 113,799 shares. James Investment Rech Inc stated it has 2.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability Company holds 8,486 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. 13,992 are owned by Interocean Capital Limited Com.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 92,005 shares to 92,345 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (LEMB) by 549,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 549,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 88,400 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 0.04% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). 2,000 are owned by Regions Financial Corporation. The Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 142,600 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 56,775 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fil Limited reported 351,838 shares. 11,919 were reported by Ancora Limited Liability. Arosa Capital Mngmt LP reported 1.10M shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Lc has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Check Capital Mgmt Inc Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 34,425 shares. Huber Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.26 million shares.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

