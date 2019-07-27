Gramercy Funds Management Has Raised Stake in Brf Sa (BRFS); Janney Capital Management Raised Holding in Alibaba Grp Hldg Spn Ads (BABA) as Stock Price Rose

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Grp Hldg Spn Ads (BABA) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 1,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,104 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70M, up from 73,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Hldg Spn Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 3.42M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 10/05/2018 – BRF 1Q LOSS R$114M; 23/05/2018 – BRF:OTHER 9 PLANTS TO BE PARTIALLY OR COMPLETELY PARALYZED WED; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS PROPOSED NAMES INCLUDE FORMER AG MIN RODRIGUES TO THE BOARD TO HELP COMPANY FACE POTENTIAL TRADE BANS; 27/04/2018 – PREVI DOESN’T PLAN TO EXIT BRF IN SHORT TERM: GENSO; 17/04/2018 – Controlling shareholder in Magazine Luiza to run for BRF´s board- report; 10/05/2018 – BRF S.A. 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 11/05/2018 – BRF IS READY TO ADAPT SLAUGHTERING TO NEW HALAL RULE: CEO; 27/04/2018 – FORMER BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ SAYS SUGGESTING PEDRO PARENTE TO BE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY WAS HIS IDEA; 18/04/2018 – TARPON INVESTIMENTOS SAYS IT SUPPORTS NOMINATION OF PEDRO PARENTE TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF BRF; 23/04/2018 – CEO of Brazil’s BRF resigns; CFO to become interim head -filing

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.