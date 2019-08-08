Gramercy Funds Management Has Raised Stake in Brf Sa (BRFS); As Yum Brands Com (YUM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Northcoast Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.30 Million Its Holding

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc Com (YUM) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 13,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 94,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, down from 107,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.26. About 1.79 million shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 1.87M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 04/04/2018 – BRF ANNOUNCES COLLECTIVE VACATIONS FOR WORKERS IN 2 PLANTS; 05/03/2018 BRAZIL’S BRF EXTENDS LOSSES TO 11.4 PCT ON FEDERAL POLICE PROBE; 16/04/2018 – Ag Online: New board of Brazil’s BRF likely to keep top executives; 18/04/2018 – Brazil lifts self-imposed embargo of certain BRF plants; 27/04/2018 – PREVI DOESN’T PLAN TO EXIT BRF IN SHORT TERM: GENSO; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Global Opportunities Adds iQIYI, Exits BRF; 16/03/2018 – Brazil temporarily halts BRF poultry production, exports to EU; 06/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF board taps Furlan to replace Diniz as chairman; 25/04/2018 – BRF CALLS HOLDERS MEETING MAY 25 TO DISCUSS RAISING MGMT PAY; 27/04/2018 – PETROS’S MENDES: NEW BOARD BRINGS POSITIVE EXPECTATIONS FOR BRF

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 99,174 shares to 717,177 shares, valued at $37.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).