Gramercy Funds Management Has Raised Its Vale S A (VALE) Position; Immunomedics (IMMU) Shareholder Longwood Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.58 Million as Share Value Declined

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92 million, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 35.05 million shares traded or 84.43% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS BOARD COULD DECIDE TO PAY EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDENDS; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NICKEL OUTPUT 58.6K TONS, -17.9% Y/Y; 21/03/2018 – VALE SAYS $968.35M OF 2021 BONDS WERE VALIDLY OFFERED; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS MAINTAINS EXPECTED IRON ORE OUTPUT OF 390 MLN TONNES IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Marathon Drilling Hits High-Grade Zone at Marathon Deposit: 18.66 g/t Au over 13 meters with 70.66 g/t Au over 2 meters, Vale; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 24/05/2018 – VALE EXPECTS S11D TO PRODUCE 58 MLN TN OF IRON ORE IN 2018, ABOVE MOST RECENT OFFICIAL FORECAST OF 50-55 MLN TN; 29/03/2018 – VALE BOARD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY: FILING; 27/03/2018 – Vale Keeps Executive Pay Secret, Using Brazil Kidnapping Ruling

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 4.60M shares traded or 114.01% up from the average. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 607,175 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 547,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $281.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 21,500 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. Shares for $66,750 were bought by BALL BRYAN.

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.