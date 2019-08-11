Gramercy Funds Management Has Raised Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake by $1.58 Million; Trinseo Sa (TSE) Stock Value Declined While Rockshelter Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 25.00M shares traded or 39.00% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 87,010 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 110,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.09% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 1.02 million shares traded or 192.21% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fincl Bank reported 558 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 21,000 shares stake. Fil invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ohio-based Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Penn Cap Management stated it has 0.16% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Gp has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Northern Tru Corp owns 4.22 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office accumulated 128 shares or 0% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Fincl stated it has 1.55 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 862,599 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs owns 771 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 27,772 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 36,017 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 338 shares. Qs Ltd Liability holds 55,589 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.