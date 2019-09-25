Gramercy Funds Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by $21.13 Million; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Holding in Intel (INTC) Boosted by $863,296 as Stock Declined

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 18,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 388,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.60 million, up from 370,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 16.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 68.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 3.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61 million, down from 4.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 3.04M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 07/03/2018 – Brazilian chicken firms fight China’s dumping claim; 11/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN FOOD PROCESSOR BRF TO KEEP LORIVAL LUZ AS CEO UNTIL CONCLUSION OF CORPORATE REORGANIZATION; 27/04/2018 – PREVI AND PETROS EXECUTIVES SAY FUNDS WILL NOT SELL STAKES IN BRAZILIAN FOOD COMPANY BRF IN THE SHORT TERM; 12/04/2018 – Brazil hopes to mitigate impact of EU chicken ban – minister; 05/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS IT IS COLLABORATING WITH FEDERAL POLICE INVESTIGATION IN FRAUD CASE; 23/04/2018 – BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF SAYS CEO DRUMMOND ASKED TO STEP DOWN – FILING; 27/04/2018 – FORMER BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ SAYS BRAZIL-BASED FOOD SAFETY INVESTIGATIONS IMPACTED THE COMPANY IN A HARD WAY AS EXTERNAL MARKETS WERE CLOSED; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS SHAREHOLDER ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT WITHDREW REQUEST TO CHANGE VOTING SYSTEM IN ASSEMBLY- STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS PROPOSED NAMES INCLUDE FORMER AG MIN RODRIGUES TO THE BOARD TO HELP COMPANY FACE POTENTIAL TRADE BANS; 17/05/2018 – JBS, BRF AUTHORIZED TO EXPORT PORK TO SOUTH KOREA: ASSOCIATION

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,054 shares to 1,757 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 28,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,988 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. BRFS’s profit will be $16.32M for 121.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by BRF S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

