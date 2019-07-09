Gramercy Funds Management Has Lowered Its Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Barometer Capital Management Has Lowered Its Toronto (TD) Holding by $2.40 Million

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 179,500 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 213,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.52. About 2.55M shares traded or 147.67% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 1.21M shares traded or 66.06% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 17.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 11.25 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

