Gramercy Funds Management Has Lowered Ensco Plc (ESV) Holding by $12.60 Million as Stock Price Declined; Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Position Has Boosted by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 33.76% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 248,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 785,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 13.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 622,540 shares traded or 48.40% up from the average. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,240 shares to 11,718 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 342,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TWI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.92 million shares or 2.40% more from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Management holds 12,460 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 37,383 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research reported 28,069 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 4.59M shares stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 2,162 shares. 1.03 million were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). 78,677 were reported by Prudential Financial. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 77,641 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 184,930 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 34,173 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gru Public Ltd has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Pnc Financial Service holds 0% or 19,720 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 0% or 41,104 shares.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 782,679 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.