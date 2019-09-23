Gramercy Funds Management Has Lowered Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holding By $3.99 Million; Royce Value Trust Has 1.14 Sentiment

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased Cosan Ltd (CZZ) stake by 17.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as Cosan Ltd (CZZ)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 1.42 million shares with $19.00 million value, down from 1.73 million last quarter. Cosan Ltd now has $3.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 1.72 million shares traded or 92.49% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL

Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.62, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 48 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 42 reduced and sold positions in Royce Value Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 19.59 million shares, down from 19.96 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Royce Value Trust Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 28 Increased: 33 New Position: 15.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 173,096 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.