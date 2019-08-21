Gramercy Funds Management Has Lifted Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake by $1.58 Million; As Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lifted Holding

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. It closed at $4.59 lastly. It is down 54.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) by 14.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 54,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.31% . The institutional investor held 432,840 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 billion, up from 378,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.105. About 368,990 shares traded. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has declined 5.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNE News: 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 13/03/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 19/04/2018 – UNION ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD PARTNERSHIP SAYS ENTERED CONTRACT WITH CLEAN ENERGY FUELS TO CONSTRUCT 3 CNG FUELING STATIONS ALONG ONTARIO’S HIGHWAY 401; 24/05/2018 – Clean Energy Advocates Congressional Support for Natural Gas Legislation; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Reports 85.1 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $102.4 Million for First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Total to Make Significant Equity Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and Drive Deployment of Natural Gas Heavy-Duty Trucks; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q EPS 8c; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Reports 86.4 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $89.3 Million for Fourth Quarter of 2017; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Loss $28.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold CLNE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 57.69 million shares or 2.20% more from 56.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Invsts Lc owns 352,581 shares. Amer Grp stated it has 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 9,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 195,595 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc reported 14,920 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 500 shares. 126,475 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 23,042 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 123,117 shares. Texas-based Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Menta Cap has invested 0.04% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Pnc Finance Ser Grp Inc reported 1,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 219,868 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt invested in 21,829 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/10/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Avon Products, Sea Limited, and Clean Energy Fuels Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shares Of Clean Energy Fuels Make Progress In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Falling Oil Prices Dropped These 3 Stocks as Much as 28.3% in December – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Com Us 0 01 (NYSE:RCL) by 19,151 shares to 618,866 shares, valued at $70.93B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 14,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,175 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.