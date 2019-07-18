Gramercy Funds Management Has Lifted Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG) as Market Valuation Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Chase Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,126 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 26,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $141.5. About 5.37 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 13.47M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9.55M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 0% or 230,305 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp accumulated 0.01% or 3.06M shares. Ipswich Management owns 0.12% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 40,400 shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 36,017 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 392,953 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co. Vertex One Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.93% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Us State Bank De reported 8,922 shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Third Avenue owns 1.52M shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 944,330 shares. 97,000 are held by Clarivest Asset Mgmt. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% or 420,400 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.07% or 2.13 million shares.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.10 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

