Gramercy Funds Management Has Lifted Position in Brf Sa (BRFS) by $2.22 Million; Heico (HEI.A) Stock Were Volatile While Snyder Capital Management LP Trimmed by $5.57 Million Its Holding

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI.A) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 66,250 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.09M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 75,506 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 42.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.44% the S&P500.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.42M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 2.27 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 11/05/2018 – BRF CEO: FOR NOW, CO. REMAINS ABLE TO EXPORT TO EUROPE; 22/03/2018 – AGREEMENT IS SAID TO INCLUDE DEPARTURE OF DINIZ FROM BRF; 04/04/2018 – Diniz to step down as chairman of Brazil’s BRF – papers; 05/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:New Fraud Charges And Shareholder Dispute At BRF; 10/05/2018 – BRF S.A. 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF says investor withdraws bid to change voting system; 12/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against BRF S.A. and Certain Officers – BRFS; 23/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS TRUCKERS’ PROTEST LED THE COMPANY TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION IN FOUR PLANTS IN FOUR STATES – STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Brazil to pass U.S. as world’s largest soy producer in 2018; 11/05/2018 – BRF 1Q LOSS TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL124.3M

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 110,171 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $42.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 7,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV).

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Heico Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Double downgrade for Heico at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.