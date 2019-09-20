Gramercy Funds Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Vale S A (VALE) by $4.31 Million; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 37.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 1.85M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 3.07 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.54 million, down from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 6.21 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92 million, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.58 lastly. It is down 8.73% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $3.97B, EST. $4.12B; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE; 14/03/2018 – COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 18/04/2018 – Nickel Surge Offers Lifeline in Vale’s `Put-Up-or-Shut-Up’ Year; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE CANADA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/05/2018 – VALE GIVES SOME ADMIN WORKERS DAY OFF AMID BRAZIL TRUCK STRIKE; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET OPER REV. $8.60B, EST. $8.72B; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND IN NEW POLICY TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.02 million shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 307,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 557,147 shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $325.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 251,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares were bought by Ruffel Charles A..