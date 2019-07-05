Gramercy Funds Management Has Lifted Its Brf Sa (BRFS) Holding by $2.22 Million as Market Value Rose; As Exelon (EXC) Stock Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 63.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 27,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,829 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 43,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 2.81 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 3.75 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 04/05/2018 – PETROS IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES IN PETROBRAS, VALE, BRF: CIO; 16/03/2018 – BRF SAYS ITS PRODUCTS SHIPPED BEFORE MARCH 16 CAN STILL BE SOLD AND CONSUMED WITHOUT RESTRICTION – STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – BRF SAYS 12 BRAZIL PLANTS BANNED FROM SHIPPING TO EUROPE; 09/03/2018 – Brazil’s JBS imports Argentine corn, eyes U.S. supply; 04/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF places workers from two plants on furlough; 11/05/2018 – BRF SAYS LORIVAL NOGUEIRA LUZ JR. TO REMAIN AS INTERIM CEO; 06/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF board taps Furlan to replace Diniz as chairman; 11/04/2018 – BRF Board Fight Intensifies as Cruz Exits Diniz-Proposed Slate; 26/04/2018 – ABERDEEN SAYS PEDRO PARENTE IS IDEAL CHAIRMAN FOR BRF; 13/04/2018 – Aberdeen urges voting system change to replace Brazil’s BRF board

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. (BRFS) CEO Pedro Parente on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on May 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BRF SA Shifting Gears As It Contemplates A Merger With Marfrig – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. (BRFS) CEO Pedro Parente on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BRF-Brasil: Continued Pain From Scandal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2018.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,851 shares to 7,135 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 27,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bancshares And Tru Company accumulated 0.02% or 1,985 shares. Farmers Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 192 shares. Schaller Invest stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.76% or 1.77M shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru holds 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 1,572 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc accumulated 336,354 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sequoia Fin Advsr Ltd accumulated 5,011 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Wesbanco National Bank reported 11,948 shares stake. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 9,300 shares. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.03% or 24,239 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 80,965 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd reported 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.12% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $599.53 million for 19.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.