Gramercy Funds Management Has Increased Vale S A (VALE) Position; Tekne Capital Management Has Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92 million, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 2.50M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET OPERATING REVENUE OF $8.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS IT IS NOT CLEAR IF VALE WILL CONTINUE WITH NICKEL OPERATIONS AT VALE NOVA CALEDONIA IN THE FUTURE; 05/04/2018 – CEO of Vale Bank the Brazilian multimillionaire Wesley Brook invests in a new Blockchain; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 08/03/2018 VALE CALLS HOLDERS MEETING ON CHANGES TO BYLAWS FOR APRIL 13; 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PLAN IS TO SELL MINOR STAKE IN VALE; 26/04/2018 – VALE’S POPPINGA SAYS HIGH-GRADE IRON PREMIUM WILL STAY ELEVATED; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET DEBT OF $14.9 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Brazilian miner Vale to discuss new dividend policy – Valor; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES PRODUCTION WILL INEVITABLY BE REDUCED DUE TO A SCARCITY OF CERTAIN MATERIALS

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $478.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $183.96. About 4.87 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.02M shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 885,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,077 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

