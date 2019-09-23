Gramercy Funds Management Has Increased Its Gerdau S A (GGB) Position; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Upped Its Position by $28.46 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 201.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 749,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.03 million, up from 371,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 2.88M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.14. About 3.48 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 307,186 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 885,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,077 shares, and cut its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.