Gramercy Funds Management Has Boosted Its Vale S A (VALE) Holding; Partnervest Advisory Services Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Increased by $327,484

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 12.79M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 03/04/2018 – PETROS SEEN KEEPING GOOD AMOUNT OF SHRS IN VALE AFTER SALE: CEO; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q COPPER OUTPUT 93.3K TONS, -13.2% Y/Y; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES VALE-YARA FERTILIZER DEAL WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS; 12/04/2018 – Sound of silence sweeps through Maida Vale’s housing market; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS EFFORTS TO ATTRACT PARTNER FOR VALE NOVA CALEDONIA PROJECT CONTINUE, EXPECTING RESULTS BY END OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cobalt Streaming May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 05/04/2018 – CEO of Vale Bank the Brazilian multimillionaire Wesley Brook invests in a new Blockchain; 29/03/2018 – VALE BOARD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY: FILING; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $252.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 98,541 shares to 1,459 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,465 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

