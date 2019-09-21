Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) as Stock Price Rose; As Walt Disney Co /The (DIS) Shares Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Upped Its Holding by $425,062

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co /The (DIS) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 3,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 45,627 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, up from 42,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co /The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 885,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 470,077 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 1.97 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $150.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Ridge accumulated 79,296 shares. Scholtz Ltd Llc owns 2,857 shares. Keating Invest Counselors holds 35,696 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kingdon Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 95,823 shares. Moreover, Capital Mgmt Assoc Ny has 1.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,032 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 67,068 were reported by Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc. Texas Bank Incorporated Tx holds 0.36% or 1,551 shares. The New York-based Inverness Counsel Ltd Co New York has invested 2.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aviance Cap Ptnrs Lc owns 15,240 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.23% or 106,497 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $343.69M for 2.58 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 727,400 are held by Driehaus Management Limited Liability. Mackenzie stated it has 54,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Saba Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Globeflex Lp reported 84,345 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp reported 72,910 shares stake. Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 11,187 shares. Invesco reported 107,675 shares. Moreover, Franklin has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 804,116 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated owns 622,230 shares. Kbc Nv has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Fmr Lc reported 39,321 shares.