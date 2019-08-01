Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Stake by $12.60 Million; Stock Declined; Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Position Held by Genesis Asset Managers Llp

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 202,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 4.09M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.02M, up from 3.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $169.82. About 13.40M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 35.99% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 240,804 shares to 479,059 shares, valued at $41.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 387,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72 million shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX).

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 444,000 shares to 4.42 million shares, valued at $25.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 2.48 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 0% or 3,583 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). 299,639 are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Johnson Financial Gru reported 500 shares. 14,927 are held by Private Advisor Group Lc. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership owns 609,075 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huber Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.52% or 1.26M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Fruth Inv Management has 0.03% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 129,334 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sg Americas stated it has 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Profund Advisors Lc invested in 77,462 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 235,147 shares.