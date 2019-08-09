Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Ensco Plc (ESV) Stake as Stock Declined; Citigroup Boosted Position in Henry Schein (HSIC)

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 32.62% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 267.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 102,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 140,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 38,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 1.14M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to spin off, merge its animal health business with start-up; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 22,138 shares to 16,396 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 95,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,879 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Henry Schein Stock Dropped 27% Today (But Not Really) – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Henry Schein Awards Fourth Annual Henry Schein Cares Medal in the Dental Category; Names United Cerebral Palsy Association of the Rochester Area â€˜Best in Classâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Announces Acquisition of Elite Computer Italia – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, HSIC – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ALLK,HSIC,HRTX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 99,667 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt owns 1,863 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fin Corporation holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 4.31 million shares. Allstate stated it has 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Vigilant Cap Lc, Maine-based fund reported 600 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 4,618 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co accumulated 2.15% or 5.20M shares. Bell Bancorporation has invested 0.06% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Madison Invest Inc stated it has 764,496 shares. Thompson Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.14% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 12,030 shares. Srb, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,112 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 171,889 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Creative Planning holds 10,252 shares.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ensco Rowan Continues To Weaken – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ensco PLC (ESV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rowan receives new exchange rate proposal from Ensco – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ensco slips as revenues hurt by lower utilization, dayrates – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco Rowan plc Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Alyeska Lp has invested 0.06% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Profund Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 77,462 shares. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.30 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Trust Communication Of Vermont invested in 0% or 150 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). 2.38M are held by Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated. Regions Fincl owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pecaut accumulated 30,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc holds 0% or 16,027 shares in its portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 296,879 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 299,639 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 79,358 shares. Contrarius Inv Management invested in 4.18% or 20.31M shares.