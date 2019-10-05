Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holding by $3.99 Million as Market Value Rose; Albemarle (ALB) Position Has Upped by Spf Beheer Bv

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 189,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.28 million, up from 916,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.32. About 939,158 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 865,823 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Cosan Ltd (CZZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Best Buy Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:BBY) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cosan Limited Announces Commencement Of Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At Price Not Greater Than US$14.10 Nor Less Than US$12.00 Per Share – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cosan’s (CZZ) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Albemarle Corporation to Attend S&P Global Platts Battery Metals Conference – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) ROE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before You Buy Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Albemarle: Strong Lithium Growth Potential Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle’s Dividend Growth Is Fueled By Its Lithium Expansion Plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 138,736 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Quantitative Investment Management Lc holds 0.12% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 44,386 shares. Eastern Savings Bank owns 68,801 shares. Motco owns 263 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 0.01% or 459,343 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corp accumulated 0.04% or 4,179 shares. Welch Ltd invested in 0.02% or 2,207 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.02% or 4,282 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 495 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Agf Investments America invested 0.66% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 453,595 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Company accumulated 7,384 shares.