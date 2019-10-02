Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Brf Sa (BRFS) Stake by $21.13 Million; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Decreased Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $311,100

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 61,838 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.65M, down from 62,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $7.62 during the last trading session, reaching $337.83. About 604,998 shares traded or 26.80% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 68.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 3.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61M, down from 4.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 1.59M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 28/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO IS SAID TO MULL RESIGNATION, MOVE TO BRF: ESTADO; 19/04/2018 – BRAZIL JBS, SEARA PLANTS NOT AFFECTED BY EU DECISION TO BAN POULTRY PRODUCTS FROM SOUTH AMERICAN COUNTRY; 19/03/2018 – BRF Chairman Diniz calls pressure for board shake-up ‘normal’; 04/04/2018 – OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Brazil’s BRF places workers from two plants on furlough; 23/04/2018 – BRF SAYS LORIVAL NOGUEIRA LUZ TO TEMPORARILY HOLD CEO POST; 17/04/2018 – EU expected to block Brazil chicken exports -agriculture minister; 16/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S AGRICULTURE MINISTRY EXPECTS TO HAVE A SOLUTION REGARDING BRF’S POULTRY EXPORTS TO EU IN ABOUT 30 DAYS; 16/03/2018 – BRF SAYS ITS PRODUCTS SHIPPED BEFORE MARCH 16 CAN STILL BE SOLD AND CONSUMED WITHOUT RESTRICTION – STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF REPORTS 1Q EBITDA OF 783 MLN REAIS (CONSENSUS ESTIMATE: 845.24 MLN REAIS); 11/05/2018 – BRF: THERE’S NO DISCUSSION ABOUT CAPITALIZATION, FOLLOW-ON

Analysts await BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. BRFS’s profit will be $16.30 million for 112.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by BRF S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

