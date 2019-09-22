Gramercy Funds Management Cut Transocean LTD (RIG) Position by $1.05 Million as Valuation Declined; Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose While Dalal Street Boosted by $3.29 Million Its Holding

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 607,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 782,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 29.77 million shares traded or 46.06% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 129,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1,215 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 660,309 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Aqr Management Limited Company owns 44,877 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Invest Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ipswich Inv Mgmt Communication, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,690 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Guggenheim Ltd reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Cap Management accumulated 25,000 shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 2.09 million are held by Van Den Berg Management I. 16,074 are held by Stonebridge Cap Mgmt.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00 million and $294.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87 million shares, valued at $177.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.