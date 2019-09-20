Gramercy Funds Management Cut Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding by $1.05 Million as Share Value Declined; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Market Value Declined While Pitcairn Company Has Increased Its Stake

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 202.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 12,694 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, up from 4,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $79.27. About 1.37M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc analyzed 175,504 shares as the company's stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 607,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 782,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 16.41M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

