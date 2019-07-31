Gramercy Funds Management Cut Its Holding in Ensco Plc (ESV) by $12.60 Million; Riverbridge Partners Raised Its Position in Ecolab (ECL) by $884,048

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 9.94 million shares traded or 34.31% up from the average. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 5,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 354,609 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.60M, up from 349,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $205.68. About 2.16 million shares traded or 85.40% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Cap Mngmt LP reported 350,000 shares stake. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 796,638 shares. 644,856 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Timber Hill Limited Co owns 15,700 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jnba Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 477 shares. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 174,920 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Luminus Management Ltd Liability holds 17.30M shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 11,919 shares. Corecommodity Lc has invested 0.04% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). 15,000 were reported by Oakbrook Investments. Carroll Finance Associate has 960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3.28 million shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $-1.30 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-1.2 per share. After $-1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Ensco Rowan plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% EPS growth.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 547,644 shares to 760,744 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AHS) by 67,115 shares to 734,016 shares, valued at $34.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 147,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).