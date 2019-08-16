Gramercy Funds Management Cut Its Holding in Ensco Plc (ESV) by $12.60 Million as Share Value Declined; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shares Rose While Eaton Vance Management Decreased Holding by $1.47 Million

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 7,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 480,595 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.27M, down from 488,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $218.76. About 730,331 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 29.88% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.64 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 14,638 shares to 207,629 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 18,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (NYSE:HMN).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s to new high after comparable sales impress – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “These Traders Would Stay Away From McDonald’s For Now – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Management Limited invested in 0.52% or 3,800 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 69,300 shares. The Texas-based Texas Comml Bank Tx has invested 0.87% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hugh Johnson Advsr Llc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wetherby Asset holds 0.48% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 20,499 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 5,180 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 28,093 shares. Roundview Lc accumulated 1.35% or 29,983 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 21,219 shares. 2,985 were reported by Boltwood Cap Mgmt. Beaumont Fincl Prns Limited Liability Com invested 2.16% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tru Com Of Oklahoma accumulated 2,974 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 92,600 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 6,720 shares. Brinker accumulated 0.02% or 2,946 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Contrarius Ltd accumulated 20.31 million shares. Eqis has 19,079 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arosa Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.78% or 1.10M shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 5,431 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Fruth Investment Management, a Texas-based fund reported 19,700 shares. 299,639 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Ltd. 113,312 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Us Retail Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,878 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com stated it has 137,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial reported 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv has 111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Alyeska Investment Gru Lp has invested 0.06% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).