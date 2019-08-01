Gramercy Funds Management Boosted Its Position in Brf Sa (BRFS) by $2.22 Million as Stock Rose; As Plains All Amer Pipeline LP (PAA) Shares Rose, Rr Advisors Upped Position

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 2.90 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 17/04/2018 – Controlling shareholder in Magazine Luiza to run for BRF´s board- report; 22/03/2018 – AGREEMENT IS SAID TO INCLUDE DEPARTURE OF DINIZ FROM BRF; 22/03/2018 – BRF INVESTORS ARE SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO AVOID APRIL SHOWDOWN; 18/04/2018 – ABILIO DINIZ PROPOSES PEDRO PARENTE AS BRF CHAIRMAN: PENINSULA; 17/04/2018 – BRF BOARD WILL MEET ON APRIL 19 TO DISCUSS ELECTION: FURLAN; 14/05/2018 – BRF SAYS 12 BRAZIL PLANTS BANNED FROM SHIPPING TO EUROPE; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS DISPUTES WILL END AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, THEN ROLE OF NEW BOARD IS TO REPRESENT ALL SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – BRF TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF CEO LORIVAL LUZ SAYS FIRM HAS 3.1 BLN REAL REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY GIVING IT A COMFORTABLE LIQUIDITY POSITION; 06/03/2018 – MINERVA CEO: BRF CASE DIDN’T HAVE EFFECT ON EXPORTS

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.81M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 3.09M shares traded or 61.03% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Gp Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 139,400 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability Co invested 0.08% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Wealthtrust Axiom holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 16,650 shares. Trust Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 248,964 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Advisors has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Whittier has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com stated it has 54,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 6,522 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 215,701 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 4,131 shares stake. Segment Wealth Ltd holds 0.17% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 32,000 shares. Weiss Multi owns 165,808 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Fincl Network has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 17,800 were reported by Gould Asset Limited Ca. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 25,730 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call).

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.11M shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.