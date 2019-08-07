Grainger W W (GWW) Valuation Rose While Carlson Capital LP Cut by $34.52 Million Its Holding; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Interocean Capital Has Increased Its Holding

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 1,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 7,343 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, up from 5,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – White House not looking to go after Amazon right now: Sec. Sanders; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 83.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 115,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 22,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, down from 137,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $269.98. About 532,639 shares traded or 5.63% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 95,846 shares to 74,699 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Currencyshares Swiss F by 17,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,561 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 17,358 shares to 459,458 shares, valued at $26.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 earnings per share, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.02M for 15.03 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

