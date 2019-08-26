Grainger W W (GWW) Stake Held by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Increased Cohen & Steers (CNS) Position by $4.31 Million

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 190.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 12,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 18,787 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, up from 6,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $266.78. About 138,377 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) by 261.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 102,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% . The institutional investor held 141,990 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 39,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cohen & Steers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 118,807 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 08/03/2018 – COHEN & STEERS – FALL IN PRELIMINARY AUM AS OF FEB 28 WAS DUE TO MARKET DEPRECIATION OF $3.0 BLN, DISTRIBUTIONS OF $280 MLN, NET OUTFLOWS OF $273 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 21/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers’ Global Real Estate Funds to Merge; 03/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 23/04/2018 – Cohen & Steers: April 23, 2018 Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Notification of Sources of; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q REV. $94.5M; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,678 shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Teacher Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 36,679 shares. Bridgeway Management owns 6,200 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Greatmark Ptnrs Inc invested in 20,039 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,454 shares. Victory Capital Inc reported 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Nomura Asset Company has 0.05% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 15,336 shares. Front Barnett Associate Limited Com owns 1,205 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Haverford reported 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 76,964 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware accumulated 2,571 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 1,395 were accumulated by Bridges Mgmt Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 79,234 shares to 416,101 shares, valued at $22.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 13,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,238 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EXI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold CNS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.23 million shares or 1.18% less from 20.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 69,463 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Incorporated holds 2% or 225,064 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 711,512 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has 3,862 shares. Pnc Svcs Group holds 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) or 182 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 236,469 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc holds 184,970 shares. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 499,119 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 485 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 39,859 shares. Massachusetts-based Impact Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.75% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Moreover, Raymond James And Assoc has 0% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).