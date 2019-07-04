Grainger W W (GWW) Shareholder M&T Bank Decreased Holding; Beach Point Capital Management LP Increased Its Moneygram Intl (MGI) Position by $2.22 Million; Share Price Declined

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 1,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 16,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $268.78. About 215,714 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.36M market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 1.00M shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 72.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY MONEY TRANSFER REVENUE RESULTS WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY SOFTNESS IN U.S. TO U.S. BUSINESS AND SLOWER GROWTH IN AFRICA; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE TO DECLINE BETWEEN 4% AND 6%; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss $52.5M; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ MoneyGram International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGI); 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram; 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc by 182,387 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 23,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 528,370 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 123,100 shares. 52,572 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 11,999 shares. 2,057 are held by Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc). 91,130 are held by Sei Investments Communications. The New York-based Teton Advisors has invested 0.11% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,539 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn reported 52,066 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 562,695 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 61,611 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 11,300 shares stake. Northern Corp owns 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 360,184 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Vanguard has 1.60M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,629 are owned by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.65 EPS, up 6.41% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.37 per share. GWW’s profit will be $257.81M for 14.45 P/E if the $4.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.10% EPS growth.

