Grainger W W (GWW) Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Has Upped Stake by $430,200; Quantres Asset Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Western Digital (WDC)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 1,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.81 million, up from 77,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $299.8. About 504,705 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 448.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 2.87M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 31,700 shares to 9,900 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Western Digital, Turquoise Hill Resources, and Range Resources Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Western Digital (WDC) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Prime Day; Facebook Settles With FTC – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Sharp Profit Miss; Semis Soften – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 50,566 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Clark Estates Incorporated has invested 0.56% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Evergreen Capital Management Llc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.88M shares. Rampart Mngmt Llc owns 7,237 shares. D E Shaw And Company Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 600,369 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 33,994 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 13,408 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 852,233 shares. Staley Capital Advisers reported 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 1,174 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0.01% or 27,949 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns reported 813,606 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 5.82 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,040 shares to 9,990 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,162 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “W.W. Grainger: A Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W.W. Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.W. Grainger: An Overlooked Soon-To-Be Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Grainger (GWW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 101,342 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 36,831 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.09% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 38,283 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Washington-based Saturna Cap has invested 0.72% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Sector Pension Board reported 3,758 shares stake. New York-based Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.09% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has invested 0.15% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cibc World Mkts Inc stated it has 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 0% or 574 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 18,669 shares.