Grainger W W (GWW) Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $1.73 Million; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Value Declined While P2 Capital Partners Cut Position

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 224,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 865,440 shares traded or 21.38% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 35,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, down from 40,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $263.38. About 346,826 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.03M for 14.66 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21,450 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $32.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 2,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.W. Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 8,009 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 215 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Company owns 14,191 shares. Mirae Asset Invs reported 0.01% stake. Carlson LP reported 22,620 shares. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 720,981 shares. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al holds 8,207 shares. Montecito Savings Bank Tru owns 1,800 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Natixis reported 1,735 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc has 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.04% or 4,205 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 95,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 3.06 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.89% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 844,377 shares. 8,723 were reported by Eqis Management. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 1.35 million were accumulated by Fiera. Sheffield Asset Management Limited reported 100,800 shares stake. Raymond James And Assoc holds 57,289 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 7,157 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 20,461 shares. Element Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). American Intl Group Incorporated owns 302,810 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability Com holds 8,751 shares or 0% of its portfolio.