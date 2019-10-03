Grainger W W (GWW) Position Has Increased by Clearbridge Investments Llc; Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 21,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 68,577 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 89,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 2,681 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 83,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620.51 million, up from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $285.39. About 96,966 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09M for 16.27 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $182.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 23,625 shares to 230,809 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 119,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.86 million shares or 0.93% less from 6.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). The New York-based International has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 121,704 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% stake. Blackrock holds 683,512 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 4,700 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). State Street owns 242,192 shares. Oberweis Asset Management holds 22,800 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.08% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Advsr Asset Mngmt invested in 32,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 6,366 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 304 were reported by Transamerica Financial. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Next Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Thomas Story Son Ltd Llc has 1,678 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 19,122 shares. First Republic Inv Management Incorporated holds 0% or 1,210 shares. Brown Capital Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 1,177 shares. Bartlett Co Ltd Co accumulated 350 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 67,433 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Inv Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 22,124 shares. 2,323 are owned by Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.05% or 62,130 shares in its portfolio. Essex Financial, Connecticut-based fund reported 885 shares.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 12,216 shares to 340,619 shares, valued at $18.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 267,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

