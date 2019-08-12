Grainger W W (GWW) Holder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Trimmed Its Stake by $4.52 Million; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Price Declined While Forbes J M & Co Llp Lowered by $4.22 Million Its Stake

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 15,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 25,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, down from 40,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $268.36. About 374,512 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 26,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 76,410 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, down from 103,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 5.29M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 225,103 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $142.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 18,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.03 million for 14.94 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru Communications holds 801 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 2,000 shares. Kistler holds 50 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 10,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 5,368 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 123 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.05% stake. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 75 shares. 872 are owned by Savant Cap Lc. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,599 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of stock or 114 shares. Shares for $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Benioff Marc sold $1.59 million.