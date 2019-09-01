Grainger W W (GWW) Holder Old National Bancorp Trimmed Holding by $323,274; Avalon Global Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $1.03 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 236,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, up from 211,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 1,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 2,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $273.65. About 217,695 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, MA, URI – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) Up 29.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Relax and Buy Micron Stock, Despite the Trade-War Turmoil – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN) by 85,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,200 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.51% or 213,811 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins owns 0.2% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 38,184 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Washington Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 34,435 were reported by Advisor Ptnrs Limited Co. Atria Invests Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nordea Inv Ab has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Arrowmark Colorado Lc holds 0.07% or 188,772 shares in its portfolio. Comm Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 27,713 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 2,149 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability has 368 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 366,457 are held by Hightower Ltd Llc. Cibc Markets owns 271,733 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 505,868 shares stake. Essex Financial reported 0.08% stake. Oxbow Ltd Llc holds 0.11% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 3,000 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank stated it has 1,075 shares. Eqis Management invested in 0.07% or 2,926 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 2,637 shares. Coho Ptnrs Limited has 484,827 shares. Svcs invested in 901 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.25% or 13,900 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 249 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,435 are owned by Fund. The Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush Co has invested 0.11% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9,691 shares to 52,031 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 12,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).