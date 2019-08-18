Grainger W W (GWW) Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Lifted Position; Firefly Value Partners LP Stake in Deere & Co (DE) Has Trimmed by $336,762 as Market Value Rose

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 1,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 79,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.81 million, up from 77,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $269.26. About 376,678 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.49 million shares traded or 64.62% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank has 155 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Argyle Mgmt stated it has 0.25% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Illinois-based Capstone Fincl has invested 0.47% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Rampart Investment Mgmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,338 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 4,274 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Monetary Mngmt Group holds 150 shares. 1,040 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 2,023 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 16,900 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 13,900 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Jensen Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,760 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,600 shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,418 shares to 228,501 shares, valued at $26.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,162 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Mgmt holds 34,657 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,160 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs reported 3,387 shares. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security Inc holds 11,216 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corp reported 425,185 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Washington holds 0.08% or 8,869 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.44% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Davenport And Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 2,686 shares. Wms Prns Limited invested in 0.1% or 2,619 shares. 244,673 are held by Bluestein R H And. Utd Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 676,501 shares. 87,078 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Spinnaker Tru accumulated 0.04% or 2,500 shares.

