Grainger W W (GWW) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Lifted Its Position by $1.21 Million; Madden Steven LTD (SHOO) Valuation Declined While Spark Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $2.03 Million

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (SHOO) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The hedge fund held 26,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $909,000, down from 88,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Madden Steven Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 497,053 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 22/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.60-Adj EPS $2.67; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $2.55-EPS $2.62; 03/04/2018 STEVEN MADDEN EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS FROM 8; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Sets Base Salary for Dharia for 2018-2020; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Continues to See FY18 Net Sales Up 5%-7%; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q EPS 50c; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 4,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 42,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.48M, up from 38,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $292.16. About 293,530 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 1.56 million shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $181.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,007 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monarch Cap Mgmt stated it has 1,482 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.24% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fund Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 4,829 shares. National Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 169,697 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Axa owns 0.05% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 45,503 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,454 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bragg Advsr Incorporated owns 5,462 shares. Brandywine Glob Management reported 42,793 shares stake. 9,718 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Peninsula Asset Mgmt owns 1.38% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 7,287 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 4,838 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors mull mixed quarter for Grainger – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$274, Is W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SHOO’s profit will be $50.07M for 14.83 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Steven Madden, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.53% EPS growth.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 679,347 shares to 969,447 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 17,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

More notable recent Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Steve Madden Announces Record First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Steve Madden Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Steve Madden Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Steven Madden’s Strategies & Wholesale Business Bode Well – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 09, 2019.