Grainger W W Com (GWW) Stock Price Rose While Bsw Wealth Partners Boosted Position; Schulhoff & Co Has Upped Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake by $1.93 Million as Shares Rose

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 18,574 shares as the company's stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 267,554 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.84 million, up from 248,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 2.34 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company's stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $267.35. About 80,711 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 159,299 shares to 354,449 shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Mun Etf (SUB) by 10,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,320 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 10,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest holds 72,245 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 3,000 shares. Legal General Gp Public Lc holds 347,441 shares. Fairfield Bush And Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,090 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.25% or 505,868 shares. Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth has invested 0.43% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 675 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund owns 897 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Shine Investment Advisory Service invested in 0.03% or 215 shares. Franklin Resources has 0.1% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 500 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 2.26% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).