Grainger W W Com (GWW) Shareholder Cibc World Markets Has Lifted Holding; Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Holder Spirit Of America Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.51 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 3,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,662 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 7,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $6.78 during the last trading session, reaching $269.61. About 413,827 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 51,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, down from 74,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 8.08 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19,000 shares to 27,475 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 69,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 880,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $482,200 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.22% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Northeast Investment Mgmt reported 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.19% or 339,366 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 32,175 shares. Duncker Streett & Comm invested in 0.02% or 1,310 shares. Dowling Yahnke holds 28,524 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 3.00M shares. Intl Investors accumulated 10.47M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, Adell Harriman Carpenter has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 62,410 shares. Chesley Taft And Limited holds 8,945 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset reported 131,067 shares. 8,259 were accumulated by Leisure Capital Management. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 16,087 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Grp accumulated 5,025 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% or 17,205 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 1,200 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 11 shares. Amp Invsts Limited has 0.06% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 0% or 862 shares. Conning owns 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 961 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 6,434 shares. Vestor Capital Llc stated it has 200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 2,951 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Scout Invs reported 80,060 shares. 5,016 are held by Citizens Northern. Bsw Wealth Partners accumulated 2,808 shares. Mu Invs Company Limited stated it has 3.6% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Element Capital invested in 1,988 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il holds 0.21% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 20,157 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 183,167 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 116,823 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $106.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp Com (NYSE:LNT) by 47,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,262 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

