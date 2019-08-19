Grainger W W Com (GWW) Shareholder Bsw Wealth Partners Upped Its Holding; Career Education (CECO) Position Upped by Sg Capital Management Llc

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 396,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 145,175 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $274.2. About 69,695 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 81,884 shares to 251,568 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Esg Msci Eafe by 107,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,869 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).

