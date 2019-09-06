Grainger W W Com (GWW) Shareholder Bsw Wealth Partners Increased Holding; Pentwater Capital Management LP Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Decreased by $19.96 Million

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 87.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 14.59M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $278.72. About 224,755 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ) by 150,633 shares to 4,266 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 142,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,828 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,194 are held by Stratos Wealth Prtn. Sei Invests Company reported 32,017 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Dept accumulated 755 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Huntington Bankshares holds 1,336 shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 13,585 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 20,999 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.09% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Covington Cap Management accumulated 0% or 67 shares. Ent Financial Ser, a Missouri-based fund reported 901 shares. Blair William Il owns 68,736 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 3.26 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 8,587 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability owns 1,018 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Md Sass Investors Svcs Incorporated holds 2.36 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Llc stated it has 110,000 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 479,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 52.03 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement has 0.04% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 418,642 shares. Alpine Associate Mgmt accumulated 242,800 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc has 271,722 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Of Vermont holds 174 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% or 300,041 shares in its portfolio. 13,663 were accumulated by Private Advisor Limited Com. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 61,455 shares. Summit Lc reported 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 1.23 million are held by Westchester Cap Management Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 57 shares.