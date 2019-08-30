Grainger W W Com (GWW) Holding Has Raised by Bsw Wealth Partners; Lbmc Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in A F L A C (AFL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 1.89 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $273.61. About 110,973 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Old Natl Bank In holds 1,405 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tobam owns 131,555 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Missouri-based American Century Cos has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Prudential Finance holds 53,546 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 723 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0.03% or 604 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 49,566 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated reported 249 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Mi has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Westwood Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,000 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 1,844 shares stake. Oppenheimer Co reported 0.01% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 4,539 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 159,299 shares to 354,449 shares, valued at $21.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Intl Eqty Etf (SCHF) by 39,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,842 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Kld400 Soc (DSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Cap Incorporated holds 4.91% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 32,598 shares. Conning holds 1.39% or 887,029 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). First Quadrant Lp Ca, California-based fund reported 49,345 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 2.04 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Prospector Prns Ltd Company accumulated 2.05% or 269,900 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). South State Corporation has 82,662 shares. Horizon Invs Lc owns 59,331 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. 915 are held by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Tn. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

