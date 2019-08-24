Grainger W W Com (GWW) Holder Bsw Wealth Partners Upped Its Position by $450,000; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Maintained by Welch & Forbes Llc

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 10,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 624,199 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.19 million, up from 614,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Anderson Says Dollar Should Be Lower Than It Is (Video); 23/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says Focus Should Be On Privacy; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $266.02. About 360,605 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main Commercial Bank has 50 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 183,167 shares. Eaton Vance holds 13,749 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 0% or 77 shares. 2,000 are owned by North Star Asset Mgmt. Barclays Public Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 70,681 shares. 110 were accumulated by Clean Yield Gru. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 3,678 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 33,984 were reported by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. House Ltd Llc has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0.14% or 21,578 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.17% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,040 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 3.26 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Finance Counselors has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Da Davidson & reported 2,821 shares.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Esg Msci Eafe by 107,676 shares to 57,869 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Kld400 Soc (DSI) by 16,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Mun Etf (SUB).

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Lookin’ Good! – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 8,353 shares to 241,400 shares, valued at $43.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,738 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 25,206 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.75 million shares. Washington Bancshares stated it has 1.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stoneridge Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Llc has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arga Ltd Partnership accumulated 34,367 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 2.16% or 16,000 shares. Duncker Streett Company Incorporated holds 1.29% or 55,170 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 1.23% or 576,377 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc holds 10,751 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kamunting Street Cap Ltd Partnership invested 2.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 44,000 shares. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp has invested 5.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).