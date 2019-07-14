Graham Holdings Company (GHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

This is a contrast between Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) and K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Education & Training Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham Holdings Company 686 1.44 N/A 57.83 12.11 K12 Inc. 31 1.26 N/A 1.05 30.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Graham Holdings Company and K12 Inc. K12 Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Graham Holdings Company. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Graham Holdings Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham Holdings Company 0.00% 0% 0% K12 Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

Graham Holdings Company is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.46. K12 Inc.’s 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

Graham Holdings Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor K12 Inc. are 3.5 and 3.4 respectively. K12 Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Graham Holdings Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Graham Holdings Company and K12 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 86.5% respectively. Graham Holdings Company’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, K12 Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graham Holdings Company 1.02% 0.62% 5.16% 8.4% 16.7% 9.37% K12 Inc. 5.51% -12.99% -0.03% 38.64% 112.49% 29.69%

For the past year Graham Holdings Company has weaker performance than K12 Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors K12 Inc. beats Graham Holdings Company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels. The company also offers training, test preparation services, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals, as well as professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams for students; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three collages, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications; and screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems to customers across renewable energy, metals and metalworking, oil and gas, satellite antennae, and material handling sectors. The company also manufactures electrical components and assemblies for medical equipment, transportation, industrial, and appliance products. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their childÂ’s existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.