Graham Holdings Company (GHC) Forms $701.18 Double Top; Glenview Capital Management Lifted Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stake

Graham Holdings Company (GHC) formed double top with $722.22 target or 3.00% above today’s $701.18 share price. Graham Holdings Company (GHC) has $3.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $701.18. About 20,190 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 07/03/2018 – GRAHAM:HLC BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED TO APPROVE KAPLAN UNIV. DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Curtis and DeWitte Named CEOs of Graham Healthcare Group; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump pick for CIA offered to withdraw; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT FOR $300M 5-YR REVOLVER; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M; 03/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – NAMED DAVID CURTIS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOME HEALTH

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) stake by 1.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc acquired 87,110 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 5.20 million shares with $129.57M value, up from 5.11M last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $19.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 1.41 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Liberty Global had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of LBTYA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Wednesday, April 10.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Global Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Benchmark starts Liberty Global, LILA at Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone – On The Recovery Path – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 655,065 shares to 4.24 million valued at $553.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nvent Electric Plc stake by 1.08M shares and now owns 5.58M shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.