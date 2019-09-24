Graham Holdings Company (GHC) Forms $679.69 Double Top; AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Graham Holdings Company (GHC) formed double top with $720.47 target or 6.00% above today’s $679.69 share price. Graham Holdings Company (GHC) has $3.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $679.69. About 23,469 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – IT INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 10.72% above currents $72.93 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Piper Jaffray. See AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Upgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $80.0000 Upgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $84.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Underperformer New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 7.80 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.83 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 26.63 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.