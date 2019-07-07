Graham Holdings Company (GHC) and Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Contrasting side by side

As Education & Training Services businesses, Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) and Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham Holdings Company 681 1.41 N/A 57.83 12.11 Zovio Inc 5 0.26 N/A 0.16 29.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Zovio Inc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Graham Holdings Company. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Graham Holdings Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio Inc, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham Holdings Company 0.00% 0% 0% Zovio Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.46 beta indicates that Graham Holdings Company is 54.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Zovio Inc on the other hand, has 2.13 beta which makes it 113.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Graham Holdings Company is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Zovio Inc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Graham Holdings Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zovio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Graham Holdings Company and Zovio Inc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 77%. Graham Holdings Company’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 2.1% are Zovio Inc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graham Holdings Company 1.02% 0.62% 5.16% 8.4% 16.7% 9.37% Zovio Inc -18.91% -24.32% 0% 0% 0% -24.32%

For the past year Graham Holdings Company had bullish trend while Zovio Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

Graham Holdings Company beats on 7 of the 8 factors Zovio Inc.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels. The company also offers training, test preparation services, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals, as well as professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams for students; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three collages, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications; and screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems to customers across renewable energy, metals and metalworking, oil and gas, satellite antennae, and material handling sectors. The company also manufactures electrical components and assemblies for medical equipment, transportation, industrial, and appliance products. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.