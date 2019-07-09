Graham Holdings Co (GHC) to pay $1.39 on Aug 8, 2019; Storagenetworks (STOR) Sentiment Is 1.74

Storagenetworks Inc (STOR) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 181 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 104 decreased and sold stock positions in Storagenetworks Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 196.37 million shares, up from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Storagenetworks Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 80 Increased: 124 New Position: 57.

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) is expected to pay $1.39 on Aug 8, 2019. (NYSE:GHC) shareholders before Jul 17, 2019 will receive the $1.39 dividend. Graham Holdings Co's current price of $720.63 translates into 0.19% yield. Graham Holdings Co's dividend has Jul 18, 2019 as record date. May 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.17% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $720.63. About 38,210 shares traded or 11.96% up from the average. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Television Broadcasting Revenue $108.8M; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 03/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump pick for CIA offered to withdraw; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – NAMED DAVID CURTIS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOME HEALTH; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success;

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.78 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It has a 34.38 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STOR’s profit will be $106.72M for 18.21 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Green Street Investors Llc holds 5.24% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation for 282,600 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc owns 5.66 million shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ami Investment Management Inc has 2.51% invested in the company for 142,005 shares. The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd has invested 2.37% in the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 128,732 shares.