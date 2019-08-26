Graham Holdings Co (GHC) Shares Rose While Bank Of New York Mellon Lowered Position; Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Valuation Declined While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Decreased Stake

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 96,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 117,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 457,960 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 18/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q101 Qualified 3- and 4-Channel Optical Sensors for Turn and Push, Absolute, and Incremental Encoding; 21/03/2018 – Next-Generation Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width Accuracy; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH 1Q NET REV. $716.8M, EST. $694.0M; 30/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches Its First Automotive Grade Phototransistor Optocoupler; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSH); 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 04/04/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Conductive and Hybrid Conductive Aluminum Polymer Capacitors Save PCB Space and Lower Costs; 21/03/2018 – Next-Generation Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Qtrly Div by 26%; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Net $62.4M

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Co (GHC) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 69,642 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.58 million, down from 70,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Graham Holdings Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $702.59. About 14,124 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – IT INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump’s CIA pick faces tough grilling on Hill; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 22/03/2018 – Kaplan Closes Transaction with Purdue for the Assets of Kaplan University; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Graham Holdings Company Acquires Clyde’s Restaurant Group – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graham Holdings Co (GHC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Graham Holdings +0.7% as TV results offset education drop – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Graham Holdings Company Acquires Two Automotive Dealerships – Business Wire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innovative Industrial Proper by 71,088 shares to 130,813 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 6,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 539,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold VSH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 127.02 million shares or 0.17% more from 126.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 207,319 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 22,922 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.67% or 908,809 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 298,613 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest holds 0.01% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) or 53,400 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 16,268 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Campbell & Company Adviser Llc has 0.17% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 18,971 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 20,261 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 118,709 shares. Us State Bank De has 800 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 800,911 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,056 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 12,120 shares to 270,223 shares, valued at $11.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Growth Properties Llc Cl A by 263,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vishay Intertechnology Is A One-Stop Shop For Electrical Component Chips And Has 20% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vishay Intertechnology Launches 14 New Qi-Compliant Wireless Transmitter and Receiver Coils in Industry-Standard Sizes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vishay Intertechnology’s New Screw Terminal Aluminum Capacitors Offer 10 % Higher Capacitance and Better Ripple Current Handling Per Given Can Size – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vishay Intertechnology MLCCs Now Available With Reduced Lead Times – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/10: (DVAX) (AIR) (BBBY) (SNSS) (PSMT) (VSH) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.