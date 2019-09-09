Graham Holdings Co Class B (GHC) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc; New South Capital Management Increased Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cla (BAM) Holding

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (BAM) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 36,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.40M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 1.08M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Graham Holdings Co Class B (GHC) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 1,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 10,227 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 8,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Graham Holdings Co Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $714.61. About 7,011 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 30, 2023 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Rev $659.4M; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM $400 MLN OF EXISTING 7.250% NOTES DUE 2019; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Education Revenue $375.5M; 22/03/2018 – Kaplan Closes Transaction with Purdue for the Assets of Kaplan University; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success; 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemours Co/The by 15,517 shares to 334,244 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,271 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Graham Holdings Company’s (NYSE:GHC) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graham Holdings Co (GHC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Graham Holdings Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GHC) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Fool.ca published: “The Best Growth Stocks for 2020 and Beyond | The – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Ways to Play Private Equity Without Being a Billionaire – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Early Warning Release NYSE:BAM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) by 35,967 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $146.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corecivic Inc by 80,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).